The store trades under the Morrisons name, but is independent. It’s a local shop, but able to buy stock for less and pass on savings to customers.

The shop is run by Kiran Gill and her husband Suki Gill, who have the franchise but own it under the Morrisons brand at 46-48 Tadcaster Road. It has been run by Kiran’s family for decades with her father having run it as a Nisa.

Kiran said: “It was a Nisa, but now it’s been revamped into a Morrisons Daily. It’s the first independent Morrisons Daily in the North East. The rest are McColl’s owned, or Morrisons owned.

Kiran Gill and her husband Suki Gill at their new Morrisons on Tadcaster Road, Thorney Close. Sunderland Echo image.

"I took over from my father five years ago. We’ve had this shop for 35 or 40 years.

“We sell all the Morrisons brand and the milk is cheaper now. Obviously, we’ve got supermarket buying power which we didn’t have before.”