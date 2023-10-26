News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Sunderland's new Morrisons Daily branch opens to serve Thorney Close

A new Morrisons shop has opened in Thorney Close.
By Tony Gillan
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The store trades under the Morrisons name, but is independent. It’s a local shop, but able to buy stock for less and pass on savings to customers.

The shop is run by Kiran Gill and her husband Suki Gill, who have the franchise but own it under the Morrisons brand at 46-48 Tadcaster Road. It has been run by Kiran’s family for decades with her father having run it as a Nisa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kiran said: “It was a Nisa, but now it’s been revamped into a Morrisons Daily. It’s the first independent Morrisons Daily in the North East. The rest are McColl’s owned, or Morrisons owned.

Kiran Gill and her husband Suki Gill at their new Morrisons on Tadcaster Road, Thorney Close. Sunderland Echo image.Kiran Gill and her husband Suki Gill at their new Morrisons on Tadcaster Road, Thorney Close. Sunderland Echo image.
Kiran Gill and her husband Suki Gill at their new Morrisons on Tadcaster Road, Thorney Close. Sunderland Echo image.
Most Popular
Read More
Trolley shortage at Sunderland's Tesco Extra leaves customers doing their 'big s...

"I took over from my father five years ago. We’ve had this shop for 35 or 40 years.

“We sell all the Morrisons brand and the milk is cheaper now. Obviously, we’ve got supermarket buying power which we didn’t have before.”

The new store opens 7.30am-9pm, seven days a week.

Related topics:SunderlandNorth East