The LA love story with more than 25 classic rock anthems is set to return to Sunderland’s Empire Theatre from September 6 to September 10 – and it’s going to be ‘silly, sexy and promiscuous’ according to actor Kevin Kennedy.

Since leaving the hit soap, Kevin has also appeared in a host of West End shows, including Chicago, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and We Will Rock You.

Kevin, who has previously played Dennis Dupree to huge acclaim in 2018 said: “I’ve always had an interest in music, it’s been constant in my life and my career and Rock of Ages is the most fun musical I have ever done.

"It’s silly and sexy and has a wonderful 80s soundtrack, it has songs that everyone has sung in the shower – it’s just a whole lot of fun.”

The musical comedy, which spawned a Hollywood movie starring Tom Cruise, intertwines three stories and features songs including We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is.

Kevin, who joins the previously announced X Factor winner and musical theatre star Matt Terry as Stacee Jaxx in the show added: “I feel like musicals were the natural progression from Soaps, and I have always been involved in music with various bands.

"Musicals are a different technique, it has its own language and I just embraced it. It’s something I enjoy and anyone who comes to Rock of Ages will have a brilliant time, it’s like a secret pleasure. It’s funny and sexy, just a fantastic night out.”