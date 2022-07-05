The LA love story with more than 25 classic rock anthems is set to return to Sunderland’s Empire Theatre from September 6 to September 10 – and it’s going to be ‘silly, sexy and promiscuous’ according to actor Kevin Kennedy.
Kevin, who is best known for playing Curly Watts in Coronation Street for 20 years, will take to the stage as Dennis, owner of The Bourbon Room, and a devotee of the sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll lifestyle.
Since leaving the hit soap, Kevin has also appeared in a host of West End shows, including Chicago, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and We Will Rock You.
Kevin, who has previously played Dennis Dupree to huge acclaim in 2018 said: “I’ve always had an interest in music, it’s been constant in my life and my career and Rock of Ages is the most fun musical I have ever done.
"It’s silly and sexy and has a wonderful 80s soundtrack, it has songs that everyone has sung in the shower – it’s just a whole lot of fun.”
The musical comedy, which spawned a Hollywood movie starring Tom Cruise, intertwines three stories and features songs including We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is.
Kevin, who joins the previously announced X Factor winner and musical theatre star Matt Terry as Stacee Jaxx in the show added: “I feel like musicals were the natural progression from Soaps, and I have always been involved in music with various bands.
"Musicals are a different technique, it has its own language and I just embraced it. It’s something I enjoy and anyone who comes to Rock of Ages will have a brilliant time, it’s like a secret pleasure. It’s funny and sexy, just a fantastic night out.”
Rock Of Ages plays at the Empire Theatre from September 6 to September 10 and tickets can be found online at www.atgtickets.com/shows/rock-of-ages/sunderland-empire/