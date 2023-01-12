Concerns grow for welfare of missing Seaham man John Kennedy
Concerns are growing for the welfare of missing Seaham man John Kennedy as police appeal for help to locate him.
The 25-year-old was last seen today (Thursday, January 12) at 2.45pm in the Jasmine Crescent area of the town.
A statement from Durham Constabualry said: “John was believed to have been heading towards the lines behind Ash Crescent.“He is 5ft 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black shiny jacket, black Adidas trainers, a light blue tracksuit, and a black beanie.“Anyone who can help locate John is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 215 of January 12”