The 25-year-old was last seen today (Thursday, January 12) at 2.45pm in the Jasmine Crescent area of the town.

A statement from Durham Constabualry said: “John was believed to have been heading towards the lines behind Ash Crescent.“He is 5ft 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black shiny jacket, black Adidas trainers, a light blue tracksuit, and a black beanie.“Anyone who can help locate John is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 215 of January 12”