Ambulance workers and paramedics represented by The Unison and GMB unions took part in a second period of action over the course of January 11 across the country, over a dispute with the Government over the 2022/23 pay award.

During the strike, ambulance workers still responded to the most life-threatening conditions classed as category 1, including heart attacks or sepsis.

NEAS bosses have praised the public for using the services wisely during the strike action after it urged people to think twice before calling 999.

Chief operating officer at North East Ambulance Service, Stephen Segasby said: “Yesterday was an incredibly challenging day for our service. Most of our teams were unavailable due to the industrial action.

“We received fewer 999 calls yesterday and we thank the public enormously for using our service wisely so that we could reach those most in need.

“Time spent in handovers at hospital was also significantly lower and we thank our acute hospital partners for all of their support because it meant that we could respond to patients waiting in the community quickly.

“Our wider NHS service also gave us huge support to help triage, treat and signpost patients in the community to minimise the impact on our services.

“Thanks also to our third-party providers, volunteers and staff who helped to keep the service available to respond to patients with life threatening conditions.

“We are now in a period of recovery and it’s important that we continue to protect our service so that we can reach those in greatest need of our help and we ask that the public continue to consider which is the best service for their needs and only call 999 in a life or limb threatening emergency.”

Following a pay review committee recommendation, the government has offered ambulance workers a 4.75% pay rise and claim it is "unaffordable" to award them an "above inflation" pay rise.