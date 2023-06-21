The Bunnyhill Family Hub was officially opened on Thursday June 15 by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Dorothy Trueman as part of a celebratory family fun day for parents, grandparents, carers, children and babies.

The Hub provides services from conception up until the age of 19, or 25 for young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

After officially opening the hub, Councillor Trueman said: “Each Family Hub is a one-stop-shop for families in Sunderland offering practical help and support with everything from infant feeding to mental health, relationship building, parenting classes, support groups and learning through play.

"Additional wraparound services are also offered which make an enormous difference to people’s lives, this includes advice on getting into work, relationship building and stop smoking services.

“Collectively we want every single child to realise their potential, and the support and advice provided through the Family Hubs at all stages and for all family members is warmly welcomed by all."

Mayor, Cllr Dorothy Trueman and Consort Cllr Harry Trueman open the latest Family Hub at Bunny Hill in Sunderland.

Antenatal classes are also among the extra services on offer at Bunnyhill.

Based in the Primary Care Centre at Hylton Lane, it is the third of Sunderland's new hubs to open following the Coalfield Family Hub opened on May 9 at the Hetton Centre and the Washington Hub opened on May 23 at the Rainbow Centre in Elliott Terrace, Concord.

The next hub to open is in Thorney Close and a fifth hub location is being finalised for Hendon.

Commenting previously on the opening of family hubs, Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for children and young people, Councillor Linda Williams said: "Family Hubs have come at an ideal time for families as so many are negatively affected by the increased cost of living.

“The hubs are an essential part of our communities and bring together partners and professionals from different areas who will work together to best support families, children and young people."

