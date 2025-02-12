It’s almost 70 years since Monkwearmouth, Fulwell and Southwick residents clubbed together to build a community centre on the site of a former SAFC ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thompson Park Community Centre committee are looking for early memories from the community ahead of its 70th birthday. | Sunderland Echo

Now, to celebrate seven decades of serving the community, the Thompson Park Community Centre committee is looking for people’s memories of the venue over the years.

There’ll be a host of events to mark the anniversary in April 2026 and, in the lead up to the milestone, the committee is hoping to celebrate the history of the centre which is still at the heart of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated off Newbold Avenue in Monkwearmouth, the centre stands on the site of the Black Cats’ sixth ground, which the team used from 1886-1898 - with a blue plaque marking its historical significance.

Read More From combating cholera to our first female MP: 13 people honoured with blue plaques in Sunderland

Over the decades, the centre has become a meeting place for a host of groups including bingo groups, football fans who use the bar before matches, self defence and martial arts groups, craft groups, cheerleaders, church groups, quiz nights, exercise groups for older people, parent and toddler groups, as well as theatrical groups who use the stage.

It was saved in 2021 when a new committee was formed, of new and existing members, to help bring the centre into the future and they’ve since managed to secure a number of grants to futureproof the 1950s building.

SAFC's first league game took place on the site | Sunderland Echo

Grants from the likes of the council’s Community Chest fund, Gentoo and the National Lottery’s Awards for All has allowed the committee to pay for new windows, heating improvements, flooring and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is still work to be done, including repairs to the original roof.

Thompson Park Community Centre is off Newbold Avenue | Sunderland Echo

Fiona Tobin, committee member, said: “It’s been a massive team effort and everyone has brought their different areas of expertise to the committee.

“Match days are particularly popular and lots of fans know we’re here now. We’re hidden away, which is a challenge, but word of mouth and Facebook has really helped.”

Committee member Moira Wright has a particularly special connection with the centre as it was her father, Jack Duery, and her grandfather, who were the original members who helped lead fundraising for the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson Park Community Centre became well known for its pantomimes | Sunderland Echo

Formed after the war, the committee previously used space in Monkwearmouth School.

Built by members of the association, the dedicated community centre was opened on April 28, 1956, by Lady Morris, president of the National Federation of Community Associations.

“At the time, they really recognised the need for a community centre in the area,” said Moira whose dad was chairman until he passed away in the 1980s.

“I’m so proud that we’ve been able to keep it going, especially when it was on the brink of closing down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maureen Richardson, vice chairperson at the committee, said: “We really want to put a call out in the community for people’s memories.

One of many performances on the stage over the years | Sunderland Echo

“So many people and families have used this centre since the 1950s, especially with the pantomimes which were brilliant.

“We’d love any photos and memorabilia people may have and also people who’d like to help us look into the history.”

*Anyone with any memories of the centre, or anyone who would like to help with repairs, can email [email protected] or visit its Facebook page.