Community centre built on former SAFC ground looking for memories as it approaches 70th anniversary
Now, to celebrate seven decades of serving the community, the Thompson Park Community Centre committee is looking for people’s memories of the venue over the years.
There’ll be a host of events to mark the anniversary in April 2026 and, in the lead up to the milestone, the committee is hoping to celebrate the history of the centre which is still at the heart of the community.
Situated off Newbold Avenue in Monkwearmouth, the centre stands on the site of the Black Cats’ sixth ground, which the team used from 1886-1898 - with a blue plaque marking its historical significance.
Over the decades, the centre has become a meeting place for a host of groups including bingo groups, football fans who use the bar before matches, self defence and martial arts groups, craft groups, cheerleaders, church groups, quiz nights, exercise groups for older people, parent and toddler groups, as well as theatrical groups who use the stage.
It was saved in 2021 when a new committee was formed, of new and existing members, to help bring the centre into the future and they’ve since managed to secure a number of grants to futureproof the 1950s building.
Grants from the likes of the council’s Community Chest fund, Gentoo and the National Lottery’s Awards for All has allowed the committee to pay for new windows, heating improvements, flooring and more.
However, there is still work to be done, including repairs to the original roof.
Fiona Tobin, committee member, said: “It’s been a massive team effort and everyone has brought their different areas of expertise to the committee.
“Match days are particularly popular and lots of fans know we’re here now. We’re hidden away, which is a challenge, but word of mouth and Facebook has really helped.”
Committee member Moira Wright has a particularly special connection with the centre as it was her father, Jack Duery, and her grandfather, who were the original members who helped lead fundraising for the building.
Formed after the war, the committee previously used space in Monkwearmouth School.
Built by members of the association, the dedicated community centre was opened on April 28, 1956, by Lady Morris, president of the National Federation of Community Associations.
“At the time, they really recognised the need for a community centre in the area,” said Moira whose dad was chairman until he passed away in the 1980s.
“I’m so proud that we’ve been able to keep it going, especially when it was on the brink of closing down.”
Maureen Richardson, vice chairperson at the committee, said: “We really want to put a call out in the community for people’s memories.
“So many people and families have used this centre since the 1950s, especially with the pantomimes which were brilliant.
“We’d love any photos and memorabilia people may have and also people who’d like to help us look into the history.”
*Anyone with any memories of the centre, or anyone who would like to help with repairs, can email [email protected] or visit its Facebook page.