3 . Ida and Louise Cook, off Chester Road

The Sunderland sisters saved the lives of dozens of Jewish people fleeing the Nazis before the outbreak of the Second World War and have been honoured with a lasting memorial to their life-saving efforts. A Blue Plaque commemorating Ida and Louise Cook has been installed at the entrance gate wall to Croft Avenue, off Chester Road, which was their childhood home. Posing as eccentric opera lovers, the sisters repeatedly travelled to Germany during the late 1930s, where they smuggled the personal possessions of those facing persecution back with them to Britain to sell and raise funds for the emigration papers and travel documents the refugees needed to escape to safety. Their daring exploits as double agents all stemmed from a friendship with Austrian conductor Clemens Krauss and his fiancé, opera singer Viorica Ursuleac. | Library photo Photo: Library photo