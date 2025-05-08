Comedian Rosie Jones announces new tour and she's coming to the North East twice
Rosie Jones, perhaps best known for her appearanes on panel shows like The Last Leg, 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI and Would I Lie to You?, has just announced a new stand-up tour.
The blurb for the show says: “Self-professed prick and star of Taskmaster, Rosie Jones is heading back out on the road with her brand-new stand-up show I Can't Tell What She's Saying, where she'll be talking about the big stuff: being single, the pressures of representing huge sections of the population, and gravy. Oh, and boobs.”
When will the show come to the North East?
I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying is on at the Gala Theatre in Durham on Friday, October 24 and the Northern Stage in Newcastle on Saturday, October 25.
What has Rosie said about her new tour?
Posting about the tour on Instagram, Rosie said: “I’m delighted to announce that I am going back on tour again THIS AUTUMN with my show, I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying. Brand new jokes, same old filth. Touring is one of my favourite things to do and I can’t wait to see you all again. I’m going all over the bloody place.
When can I get tickets?
Presale started today at 11:00am, but you had to be on Rosie’s mailing list to get access to that.
General sale, which Rosie quipps “my grandad was in the army with him”, is then on Friday, May 9 at 11am.
Where else is Rosie going?
The full I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying tour dates are as follows:
Tuesday, September 9: Taunton, Brewhouse
Thursday, September 11: Bradford, Studio
Friday, September 12: Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre
Saturday, September 13: Lancaster, Grand
Tuesday, September 23: Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
Thursday, September 25: Leeds, City Varieties
Friday, September 26: London, Bloomsbury Theatre
Wednesday, October 1: London, Blackheath Halls
Friday, October 3: Basingstoke, Haymarket
Monday, October 13: Bristol, Old Vic
Tuesday, October 14: Maidstone, Hazlitt Theatre
Wednesday, October 15: Canterbury, Gulbenkian
Sunday, October 19: Brighton, Corn Exchange
Friday, October 24: Durham, Gala Theatre
Saturday, October 25: Newcastle, Northern Stage
Sunday, October 26: Leicester, Y Theatre
Wednesday, October 29: Newcastle Under Lyme, New Vic Theatre
Thursday, October 30: Birmingham, Old Rep
Friday, October 31: Chelmsford, Theatre
Sunday, November 2: Salford, Lowry Quays
Thursday, November 6: Derby, Theatre
Friday, November 7: Southampton, MAST Theatre
Monday, November 17: Bury St Edmunds, The Apex
Saturday, November 22: Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre
Wednesday, December 3: Glasgow, Glee Club
Thursday, December 4: Edinburgh, The Stand
