Scouting for Girls announce new anniversary album & a new tour which includes a North East date
In 2010, Scouting For Girls amplified the success of their self-titled debut album with their follow-up ‘Everybody Wants To Be On TV’.
Its lead single ‘This Ain’t A Love Song’ spent two weeks at #1 on its way to securing Platinum status, while the album debuted at #2 during a three-week Top 10 run and was also certified Platinum in recognition of 300,000+ domestic sales.
Now Scouting For Girls commemorate the album’s 15th anniversary with the release of new picture disc and zoetrope vinyl formats, and confirm details of a special celebratory tour which will see them mix songs from the album with all of their biggest hits.
In addition, Scouting For Girls today also launch a new ‘Wolfcub Edition’ special pre-order of their upcoming studio album, due in 2026, via a signed and numbered limited edition ‘Wolfcub’ lanyard.
Fans can tap the lanyard on their phone to unlock new songs that they can hear before anyone else plus ‘making of’ content for the band’s forthcoming eighth studio album.
Fans who pre-order the ‘Wolfcub Edition’ HERE will receive access to a ticket pre-sale which opens at 10am GMT on Wednesday, April 30.
Any remaining tickets then go on general sale HERE from 10am GMT on Friday, May 2.
What have Scouting for Girls said about their news?
Scouting For Girls’ vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Roy Stride says, “I can’t believe we’re already celebrating the 15th anniversary of our second album, and I’m beyond excited to get back on the road in 2026! It feels like only yesterday that ‘This Ain’t A Love Song’ went to #1 in the charts! To mark the occasion, we’ve gone all out with a gorgeous picture disc and zoetrope vinyl release - fans are going to love it! There are only 1,000 signed copies, so I hope there’s still one left for me. Our last two tours* sold out in record time so I'm asking all fans to register on our mailing list before they go on sale so they can access the ticket pre-sale. The shows are going to be immense - a massive nostalgic Scouting singalong every night.”
*Those two previous tours saw Scouting For Girls play some of the best shows of their career right across the country, including major London gigs at the Roundhouse and the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
The tours followed the release of their most recent album, ‘The Place We Used To Meet’, which achieved their highest album chart position in almost a decade. Scouting For Girls then released an extended Deluxe Edition of the album.
When do they bring the tour to the North East?
Scouting for Girls bring their new tour to the City Hall in Newcastle on Friday, March 20 2026.
Where else are they going on tour?
The tour dates for 2026 are:
February 26 - Belfast, Telegraph Building
February 27 - Dublin, The Academy
March 2 - Brighton, Dome
March 3 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy
March 5 - Bristol, O2 Academy
March 6 - Cardiff, Great Hall
March 7 - Margate, Dreamland
March 9 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
March 10 - Norwich, UEA
March 12 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange
March 13 - Nottingham, Rock City
March 14 - Birmingham, O2 Academy
March 16 - Glasgow, O2 Academy
March 17 - York, Barbican
March 19 - Sheffield, City Hall
March 20 - Newcastle, City Hall
March 21 - Manchester, Apollo
March 23 - Liverpool, O2 Academy
March 24 - Leeds, O2 Academy
March 26 - Oxford, O2 Academy
March 27 - Portsmouth, Guildhall
March 28 - London, Roundhouse
