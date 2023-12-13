Sunderland Coastguard warns dog owners to 'keep them on a lead' after two clifftop rescues in 24 hours
Two dog rescues in 24 hours.
Sunderland Coastguard has warned dog owners about the dangers of letting their pet pooches off the lead after being called to two rescues in 24 hours in which the dogs have fallen down coastal cliffs.
At 9.22 yesterday morning (December 12) Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the aid of a dog which had fallen from the clifftops in Whitburn.
A spokesperson said: "We worked alongside South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) to rescue the dog which had fallen near to Souter Lighthouse.
"We used our rope rescue equipment to recover the cocker spaniel safe and well to his owner. He was checked over by a vet and luckily was not injured."
The incident took place less than 24 hours after Sunderland Coastguard joined Seaham Coastguard to rescue a stricken dachshund which had fallen halfway down a cliff face in Ryhope.
The spokesperson added: "We would like to remind owners to keep their dogs on a lead when walking near to the cliffs."