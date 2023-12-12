News you can trust since 1873
Dog rescued by Sunderland Coastguard after falling half-way down cliff face

The Coastguard was alerted to the incident yesterday afternoon.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
A dog had to be rescued yesterday afternoon (December 11) after falling down a cliff in Ryhope.

The stricken dachshund was left stranded halfway down the cliff face until help arrived from Seaham and Sunderland Coastguard rescue teams.

The dachshund being reunited with his grateful owner.The dachshund being reunited with his grateful owner.
The dachshund being reunited with his grateful owner.
A post on Seaham Coastguard's Facebook page said: "Coastguard teams used their rope rescue equipment to lower a rope rescue technician to the dachshund and recovered him safely back to his owner.

"Thankfully he was no worse for his ordeal."

