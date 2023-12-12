Dog rescued by Sunderland Coastguard after falling half-way down cliff face
The Coastguard was alerted to the incident yesterday afternoon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A dog had to be rescued yesterday afternoon (December 11) after falling down a cliff in Ryhope.
The stricken dachshund was left stranded halfway down the cliff face until help arrived from Seaham and Sunderland Coastguard rescue teams.
A post on Seaham Coastguard's Facebook page said: "Coastguard teams used their rope rescue equipment to lower a rope rescue technician to the dachshund and recovered him safely back to his owner.
"Thankfully he was no worse for his ordeal."