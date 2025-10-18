Closures in place as Wearmouth Bridge undergoes works

Foot and cycle path closures will be in place on Wearmouth Bridge as re-surfacing works get underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works are due to start on the west side of the Grade II listed bridge on Monday 20 October and run for three days.

Pedestrians and cyclists are being advised to use the east side of the bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also be able to use the new Keel Crossing footbridge, which will be open from 1.30pm onwards on Saturday.

Works on the east side of Wearmouth Bridge are then scheduled to begin on Monday 3 November and run for three days to Wednesday 5 November. Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to use the west side of the bridge.

The works will be completed during off-peak travel periods between 9.30am and 3.30pm. The vehicle lane next to resurfacing will be closed for safety and works access.

The last major resurfacing of the Grade II listed bridge's foot paths and cycle ways was in 2002 and vehicle lanes were last resurfaced in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wearmouth Bridge is part of the wider £12m the City Council has allocated for highways maintenance, resurfacing and bridge works this year.

These works include sections of the A183 Chester and A690 Durham roads, the A1018 St Nazaire Way, the A1231 Washington and Sunderland highways, and dozens of residential streets and roads.

The full programme of works is available online at sunderland.gov.uk see: Roads and bridges - Sunderland City Council

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, the City Council's Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, said: "Every year is a maintenance year on our highways and this year is no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always look closely at budgets, condition assessments, traffic volumes, public and member reports, or schemes that may have been deferred from previous years because of contractor issues or even weather factors. It's now the turn of the paths on the Wearmouth Bridge.

"As we always do, we are looking to keep disruption to a minimum and on the bridge the working is outside of peak traffic hours."