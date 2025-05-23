On the eve of Sunderland AFC’s playoff final against Sheffield United at Wembley and across the weekend, the city’s landmarks are to be lit up in red and white.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square and High Street West, Fulwell Mill, the Beacon of Light, and Hylton Castle will be illuminated in red and white tonight (Friday 23 May), tomorrow and on Sunday between dusk and dawn.

The Beacon of Light and Fulwell Mill illuminated in red and white. | Sunderland City Council.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Michael Mordey, who is attending the match, said: "Alongside good luck to the lads, I'd like to wish all the fans a safe journey to London, and an even safer and happier journey back"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as landmark light-ups, drivers are seeing good luck messages on the city's Variable Message Signs, including the famous ‘Ha'way the lads’.

Cllr Mordey added: "It's a great achievement to be in the play-offs and I'm with everyone else in wanting to see there's an even greater achievement and that we're back in the Premier League.

"And of course, whether watching in the city, in a pub or club, in Keel Square, or at Wembley, I hope we all have a memorable experience.

"We can be very proud about getting to the play-offs and I know we all want to stand prouder with a new chapter for our city’s great footballing traditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a strong team and I'm confident that we can get the right result and that we once again take our place in the Premier League - Ha'way the lads."

Victory over Sheffield United at Wembley will see the club return to the Premier League after an eight year absence.