If you have missed the chance of getting a ticket for Wembley, but want to experience the big match atmosphere of the playoff final against Sheffield United, then make your way to Keel Square in the city centre ahead of kick off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council have announced that Sunderland AFC’s play-off final against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium will be shown on the large Expo Pavilion Screen in Keel Square on Saturday May 24.

The big screen in Keel Square will be showing the SAFC playoff final against Sheffield United. | Sunderland City Council

The screening is an opportunity for residents and visitors to watch the match for free in the heart of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The viewing area on Keel Square will open from 1pm ahead of the 3pm kick off and will remain open ‘Til the End’.

Within the square there will be an accessible area and family friendly area with limited seating throughout.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Culture, Communities and Tourism at Sunderland City Council said: “This is a proud moment for the city, and it’s great that people will have the option to come together and get behind the team, even if they can’t make it to Wembley.

“Keel Square offers a calm and family-friendly space for the community to share in the occasion and support Sunderland in a welcoming environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small number of food vendors will be available on the day, serving food items to buy.

Alcohol cannot be brought into the square, and bag searches will be carried out. However, residents are welcome to purchase drinks from the adjoining licenced premises’ and consume them in the viewing area.

Residents can also enjoy the match from these premises outside seating area.

Prohibited items include glass, drugs, flares, smoke canisters, and only small folding seats are allowed - no picnic blankets, large chairs, gazebos, or parasols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-18s must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and proof of age may be requested.

Anti-social or aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated and may result in removal. Dogs are not permitted, except for registered assistance dogs.

Everyone attending is asked to be “respectful and considerate, helping to ensure a safe and positive experience for all”.