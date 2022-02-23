Players from Swan Lodge, which offers supported accommodation for up to 65 homeless adults, set up a team with residents at Poplar House, a hostel run by The Ashley Foundation, to battle a Northumbria Police team.

Together, the teams were able to raise £600 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up in honour of the six-year-old Sunderland fan who died after being diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in 2017.

Although they lost 5-1 against Northumbria Police, Swan Lodge support worker Andy Smith said the match was one of the best days he had experienced and is hoping to arrange more matches in the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police and Swan Lodge teams

He commented: “The atmosphere and the buzz were brilliant and to have some people cheering us on was unbelievable. The residents and staff did Swan Lodge so proud. There were no dirty tackles, and everyone came together to raise money for a fantastic cause.

“At the end of the first half, we were only 1-0 down and I don’t think the scoreline really reflects the game. We made changes so everybody had an opportunity to take part and they never stopped running.”

Andy also paid tribute to Christine Ritchie, who managed the team.

He added: “She was barking orders and keeping everyone motivated but managed to get herself booked and sent off! She is the first one there and the last one to leave – she is Swan Lodge.”

The Swan Lodge team

Chief Inspector Neil Hall of Northumbria Police said his officers were thrilled to take part in this event

He said: “I’m pleased it was such a success. We all know that football can bring communities together. We are really proud of the relationship we have with the residents of Swan Lodge and events such as these will only help strengthen that further.”

As well as the match, money was raised by selling off signed football shirts from Jermain Defoe, Kevin Phillips and Paul Merson.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.