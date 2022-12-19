Charities urged not to miss out as Sunderland Boxing Day Dip returns after three years

The popular event was held in 2019, before the Covid pandemic and the lockdown rules over Christmas put paid to the 2020 dip.

Organisers Sunderland Lions Club initially announced that the dip would be back last year, but the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus meant they were forced to cancel the plans with just weeks to go.

Now the Lions have joined forces with Sunderland heart charity The Red Sky Foundation, which supports Sunderland people born with or living with complex heart conditions, to bring the dip back to Seaburn seafront for Boxing Day 2022.

Registrations are open and almost 150 people have already signed up to take the plunge – and Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci is urging fundraisers from across the city to take part.

“I want to encourage all Sunderland charities not to miss out and to act now if they want to take part in what is a great way to raise money,” he said.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming everybody back to Seaburn to take part and to attracting people to this year’s event from across the region to fund raise over Christmas.”

How to register

The Boxing Day Dip will be back this month

This year, dippers will meet at the STACK before a parade led by Mayor of Sunderland Coun Alison Smith which will leave at 11am prompt to make its way across the road and on to the beach.

Dippers can register online on the Sunderland Lions and Red Sky Foundation websites and on their social media platforms.

After the dip everyone can warm up with hot drinks and food at STACK where the medals and a free hot chocolate will be given out to every dipper taking part.

Crowds line the promenade

There will also be fun and games with lots of prizes for the best fancy dress.

“The weirdest and wackiest fancy dress is more than welcome,” said Sergio

To register for the dip and to download a sponsorship form visit dip.redskyfoundation.com

Charities are being urged not to miss out on fund raising

