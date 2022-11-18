Nine pictures of Sunderland's Boxing Day Dip in previous years as it prepares to return for 2022
Who’s up for a splashingly great dip into the past? After all, we’re celebrating the return of the Sunderland Boxing Day Dip.
Yes, the annual December 26 charity event is returning after a 3-year absence because of Covid, as reported by the Sunderland Echo.
That means a return of scenes like these from 2019 when you dressed up as everything from Super Mario to Santa Claus.
So as you get ready to do your best for charity once more, here are some freeze frames from the last time you braved the chilly North Sea.
