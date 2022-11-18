News you can trust since 1873
Paying tribute to the brilliant fundraisers who give up their Boxing Day to do the dip.
Nine pictures of Sunderland's Boxing Day Dip in previous years as it prepares to return for 2022

Who’s up for a splashingly great dip into the past? After all, we’re celebrating the return of the Sunderland Boxing Day Dip.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

Yes, the annual December 26 charity event is returning after a 3-year absence because of Covid, as reported by the Sunderland Echo.

That means a return of scenes like these from 2019 when you dressed up as everything from Super Mario to Santa Claus.

So as you get ready to do your best for charity once more, here are some freeze frames from the last time you braved the chilly North Sea.

1. Looking super, Mario

Didn't they look great for the 2019 dip?

2. Hearty memories

We arrgh enjoying this look back in time.

3. A slice of history

Taking a dip in style while dressed as a birthday cake. That's cool!

4. Every one a hero

It doesn't matter if you fund raised as Superman or Santa - you're all superheroes.

