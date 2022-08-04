Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot off the heels of the England Women’s European Championships win, budding footballers are being offered the chance to train with Sunderland-born Jill Scott, Demi Stokes from South Shields and the rest of the Lionesses.

The opportunity comes as part of the M&S Food’s Eat Well campaign – and you can enter for a chance to win by scanning the store’s Sparks app when purchasing M&S Food Eat Well products.

England’s Women celebrated Euros success after an extra time 2-1 win against Germany, with goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly.

Local England heroes Jill Scott (left) and Demi Stokes

The win was England’s first in a major competition since the 1966 World Cup and has been praised as a generational moment for women’s sport.

England and Arsenal legend Ian Wright said: “M&S Food have outdone themselves with this competition – what an opportunity for young footballers to train with their heroes.

"It’s a genuine money-can’t-buy experience. It’s really easy to enter, for every Eat Well product you buy, this equals one entry to the competition.

England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium. Picture: PA.

"So, the healthier you eat the more chance you have to win. Plus, you have the chance to win loads of other great prizes including great-tasting Eat Well products across a wide range of items.”

The competition is open from August 1 to September 27 across all stores.

As well as the once-in-a-lifetime training, there are thousands of other prizes up for grabs including match tickets, kits, equipment, signed merchandise and Eat Well products.

England hero Jill Scott, 35, hails from Wearside, having played for the Black Cats between 2004 and 2006, before moving onto Everton and then Manchester City.

England's Jill Scott celebrates with her medal after England win the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final. Picture: PA.

Defender, Demi who grew up in South Shields, started her football career with Sunderland AFC at the age of 16.

Fellow former SAFC Women players Lucy Bronze, from Alnwick, and Beth Mead, who was crowned Golden Boot winner and player of the tournament, also represented the Lionesses at the Euros.

A record-breaking 17.4million people watched the Euro final on BBC One at home – along with more than 87,000 people inside Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 31.