Care home and specialist dementia facility planned for site of former Jennings Ford car dealership

Garage buildings at what was once Jennings Ford were previously demolished and the site cleared about a decade ago, with part of the land now used as a hand car wash facility.

The long-vacant site is based on the junction of North Hylton Road and Castletown Way and sits close to the newly-built Lidl store.

But now the latest proposals from applicant Verum Victum Healthcare could pave the way for the redevelopment of the wider site, including a four-storey care home catering for a range of needs.

The proposed site off North Hylton Road, Sunderland.

According to an application submitted to Sunderland City Council, plans include a 94-unit care home, with 58 apartments allocated for ‘extra care’ and assisted living accommodation and a 36-bed intermediate care facility.

A planning statement included in the proposals adds the scheme would provide “high quality accommodation solutions for vulnerable adults”.

If approved, the facility would be designed to “enhance a person’s independence with their daily living” as well as providing specialist dementia care and provision for people discharged from hospital.

The scheme is expected to deliver “significant economic benefits” through employment, both during the construction stage and in operation as a specialist housing provider.

The planning statement adds: “The proposed development will redevelop a vacant site and provide a new care home facility which will cater for a range of differing needs within the same building.

“It will create a much needed facility which will meet an identified need.

“The building has been designed to reflect the strengths of the site and to design out issues wherever possible. It will be a high quality modern building.”

A design and access statement confirms the car parking layout would incorporate 24 spaces, three disabled parking bays and shared cycle parking.

An ambulance drop-off and pick-up point is also proposed.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made by the end of September, following council consultation with the public.