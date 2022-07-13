Loading...

Takeaway boss fined as boy with peanut allergy spends 12 hours in hospital after reaction to meal

A takeaway boss has been fined after a child needed hospital treatment for an allergic reaction to peanuts.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 11:46 am

The youngster spent 12 hours in hospital suffering from anaphylactic shock after eating a chicken tikka masala from the Concord Tandoori in Washington – despite his family being assured the dish was safe.

And even when they contacted the takeaway while the boy was in hospital, they received similar assurances there were no peanuts in the kitchen or in the curry’s ingredients.

Sadik Miah, of Lycott, Washington, admitted supplying food which was unsafe because it contained an allergen, contrary to the Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations 2013, when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 8.

As owner, he was fined £2,532 and ordered to pay £1,804 of costs.

The court heard Sunderland City Council officers who visited the premises found Miah had poor knowledge of allergens and could provide no evidence that staff had had any formal food and allergen training.

During an inspection of the premises, Miah produced a box of ground peanuts and of cashew nuts. A container of ground peanuts was also next to the stove which increased the chances of cross contamination.

The takeaway had denied using peanuts in its meals

When the meal purchased at the takeaway was analysed, the quantity of peanut found suggested it had been used as an ingredient rather than being the result of contamination.

Inspectors found the kitchen area had poor food storage conditions, with raw meat being kept next to cooked food, cracked tiles, no effective sanitiser for hand washing, and food debris on the floor.

Evidence of a rat and ant infestation around the fridge was also found.

Officers served an improvement notice on the business and the owners agreed to close it for a deep clean.

Concord Tandoori

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Claire Rowntree said: "Food allergies can have potentially fatal consequences.

"Because of this, it is absolutely essential that all businesses follow the regulations that are there to protect their customers.

"Neither is it acceptable for food businesses to have unhygienic and dirty conditions in their storage and working areas."