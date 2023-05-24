A nurse who administered CPR on a pensioner who had a heart attack at the wheel of his parked car said she was “just doing what anyone else would have done” after helping to save his life.

It was Saturday March 11 when 69-year-old John Walker fell ill in his parked car on Dykelands Road in Seaburn. It has since been revealed that John suffered two heart attacks and had stopped breathing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately for John, Sarah Watson, a Junior Sister at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Cardiac Department was in the area and on hand to provide CPR until an ambulance arrived at the scene.

She was joined by two off duty police officers, DC Paddy Little and PC Jonathan Buckster, as the trio worked together to free John from his car and administer lifesaving first aid.

John and his wife Jean have since presented Sarah with flowers and chocolates to say thank you for her heroic actions.

He said: “I just feel very lucky that Paddy, Jonathan and Sarah were there to help me. Myself and my wife Jean are so grateful for their amazing support and I can’t thank them enough for saving my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Never will I forget them.”

After speaking with John on the phone, Sarah said: “I was just out for a walk when I saw a car had pulled over and there was lady making a phone call. She looked distressed so I went to see what had happened.

“I was asked to help pull the man out of the car and then started CPR. We all kept going until the ambulance arrived.

“The nurses caring for him at the hospital let him ring me and his wife later bought me flowers and chocolates, which was lovely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think anyone else would have done anything different to what we did. It’s nice to know he’s now doing well.”

Melanie Johnson, the Trust’s Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, added: “We are hugely proud of Sarah’s action to help save this man’s life alongside these off duty officers.

“Our staff go above and beyond every day in their jobs, but this shows the skills they learn can be put into action at any time. It’s never too late to learn CPR and you never know when it can be used to help save a life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to hear Mr Walker is making a good recovery and wish he and his wife well following what must have been a very upsetting experience.”

Off duty nurse, Sarah Watson, has been hailed a hero after helping to save a pensioner's life.

Information on how to administer CPR can be found on the NHS website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad