Car crash leaves large hole in the wall at Sunderland's Little Sisters care home in High Barnes

A man was injured and a wall left with a huge hole after two vehicles collided near a Sunderland care home.

By Tony Gillan
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 6:21pm

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon on February 16. One vehicle collided with the perimeter wall of the Holy Cross Nursing Home, better known as the Little Sisters, on Ettrick Grove in the High Barnes area of the city.

The man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The wall is in a precarious condition and Sunderland City Council have fenced off the pavement next to it to keep the public away. The roughly two-metre wide hole in the brickwork was not caused in any way by the recent high winds which have struck across the city.

The perimeter wall at the Little Sisters was badly damaged in the crash.
It is not yet known when the wall is to be repaired.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm yesterday (Thursday, February 16), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the junction of Cleveland Road and Ettrick Grove in Sunderland in which a wall was left damaged.

Emergency services attended and one man was found to have suffered injuries to his chest and face which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The road was cleared a short time later.”

The hole has left the wall in a dangerous condition.
A statement from Sunderland City Council issued on Friday said: “Council officers were called out to reports of a damaged wall at the care home on Thursday. After assessing the damage, they arranged for fencing to be put in place to make the area safe.”

The Little Sisters declined to comment.

Sunderland City Council has closed the stretch of footpath for public safety reasons.
