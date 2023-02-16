News you can trust since 1873
Woman brought to safety after incident on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge

A woman was brought to safety after an incident on Sunderland’s Wearmouth Bridge.

By Tony Gillan
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:27pm

A number of emergency workers and vehicles from the police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services and the Coastguard attended the scene earlier this afternoon.

A Northumbria Police spokesman told the Echo: “Police were contacted shortly after 1.20pm (on Thursday, February 16) to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman.

“Officers and emergency services attended and assisted in bringing the woman to safety.”

A woman was brought to safety at the incident in the bridge.
A woman (not in the picture) was brought to safety at the incident in the bridge.