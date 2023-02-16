Woman brought to safety after incident on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge
A woman was brought to safety after an incident on Sunderland’s Wearmouth Bridge.
A number of emergency workers and vehicles from the police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services and the Coastguard attended the scene earlier this afternoon.
A Northumbria Police spokesman told the Echo: “Police were contacted shortly after 1.20pm (on Thursday, February 16) to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman.
“Officers and emergency services attended and assisted in bringing the woman to safety.”