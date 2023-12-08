Free festive offer for the whole family to enjoy.

Dalton Park is inviting visitors to celebrate their four legged fur-iends this festive season with a free caricature of themselves and their pet dog.

Residents can head down to Dalton Park with their dogs on Saturday December 9 between 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm to sit for their pawfect pet picture.

Examples of caricatures created by local artist Tom Hebdon.

Local artist Tom Hebdon will be situated opposite Regatta and putting pen to paper in his humorous style, creating a special personalised gift to give this Christmas and it's all for free.

A spokesperson for the retail outlet said: "The drawings of owners and their pets create a lasting memory for special occasions and make a fabulous Christmas gift for the whole family to enjoy."

In May of this year Dalton Park opened its doors to pet pooches and declared itself a dog friendly shopping centre.