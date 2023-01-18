Last Thursday (January 12) the North East Joint Transport Committee signed off the price hike, which will see prices rocket by between 8.8 - 13.9%, depending on which zones passengers are travelling in, later this year.

Travel chiefs said the increases are necessary to cover spiralling costs, including power bills which have soared from £8.4 million - £21 million.

Retail worker, Callum Ogle, 32, from Ryhope, said: “Using the Metro is already expensive, so I think ticket prices increasing by up to 13.9% is extreme and can’t be justified, particularly with all the disruption we’ve had.

"I recently got the Metro to Newcastle and there were problems on the line which resulted in it taking an hour-and-a-half to get back. People travelling to work won’t have a choice but I think it will make people going for a day out think twice.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Gary Brown, 45, from South Shields, who said: “I used to regularly get the Metro from Shields. I had a gold card, but with all the disruption I decided not to renew.

"I don’t think they can justify the price rise with the current service. The carriages are also becoming very dated. Everything is going up but I think this increase will be too much for some people.”

Shoppers in Sunderland have been reacting to the rise in ticket prices on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Theresa Proudfoot, 77, from Monkwearmouth, added: “I used to use the Metro everyday, but I don’t use it as often now. I think the rise is a bit high and can’t be justified.

"It may lead to less passengers as some people won’t be able to afford to pay it.”

Gloria Cook, 77, is entitled to a gold card which allows her to travel for free after paying an initial fee of £12.

Callum Ogle, 32, thinks the increase will "make people think twice" about using the service.

However, she’s concerned about the impact the rise will have on her grandson.

Gloria, from Seaburn, said: “My grandson has to travel to Newcastle for work and he will struggle to pay this increase. His journey is often disrupted and I just don’t think this increase can be justified.”

Nexus’s customer services director Huw Lewis said bosses had found it “harder than ever” to balance attempts to make the Metro affordable for customers with the need to pay the bills.

Mr Lewis also urged customers to use the pay as you go Pop card which, unlike daily paper tickets, will not be subject to the rise.

Gary Brown, 45, doesn't think the price rise can be justified.

He added: “There’s no reason why many, if not most, passengers should pay a single penny more.”

Nexus is awaiting the arrival of a fleet of 46 new trains, at a cost of £362 million, which the operator hopes will improve both reliability and passenger experience, and Sunderland resident Gary Cole, 59, feels “some increase can be justified”.

He added: “Getting new trains and carriages and improving the network all needs to be paid for.”

Gloria Cook, 77, is worried about the impact the increase will have on her grandson travelling to work

Theresa Proudfoot, 77, feels the price increase is "too high".

