'Can't be justified' - Sunderland passengers react as travel bosses approve ticket price hike for Tyne and Wear Metro fares
Passengers have describe the price increase to use the Metro, which in some zones will rise by almost 14%, as “unaffordable for many” and a rise which “can’t be justified”.
Last Thursday (January 12) the North East Joint Transport Committee signed off the price hike, which will see prices rocket by between 8.8 - 13.9%, depending on which zones passengers are travelling in, later this year.
Travel chiefs said the increases are necessary to cover spiralling costs, including power bills which have soared from £8.4 million - £21 million.
But following a period of sustained Metro disruption on Wearside, including the line being closed for around six weeks between Park Lane and South Hylton, which was then extended to include Sunderland Station following flooding on New Year’s Day, the rise has angered many passengers.
Retail worker, Callum Ogle, 32, from Ryhope, said: “Using the Metro is already expensive, so I think ticket prices increasing by up to 13.9% is extreme and can’t be justified, particularly with all the disruption we’ve had.
"I recently got the Metro to Newcastle and there were problems on the line which resulted in it taking an hour-and-a-half to get back. People travelling to work won’t have a choice but I think it will make people going for a day out think twice.”
It’s a sentiment shared by Gary Brown, 45, from South Shields, who said: “I used to regularly get the Metro from Shields. I had a gold card, but with all the disruption I decided not to renew.
"I don’t think they can justify the price rise with the current service. The carriages are also becoming very dated. Everything is going up but I think this increase will be too much for some people.”
Theresa Proudfoot, 77, from Monkwearmouth, added: “I used to use the Metro everyday, but I don’t use it as often now. I think the rise is a bit high and can’t be justified.
"It may lead to less passengers as some people won’t be able to afford to pay it.”
Gloria Cook, 77, is entitled to a gold card which allows her to travel for free after paying an initial fee of £12.
However, she’s concerned about the impact the rise will have on her grandson.
Gloria, from Seaburn, said: “My grandson has to travel to Newcastle for work and he will struggle to pay this increase. His journey is often disrupted and I just don’t think this increase can be justified.”
Nexus’s customer services director Huw Lewis said bosses had found it “harder than ever” to balance attempts to make the Metro affordable for customers with the need to pay the bills.
Mr Lewis also urged customers to use the pay as you go Pop card which, unlike daily paper tickets, will not be subject to the rise.
He added: “There’s no reason why many, if not most, passengers should pay a single penny more.”
Nexus is awaiting the arrival of a fleet of 46 new trains, at a cost of £362 million, which the operator hopes will improve both reliability and passenger experience, and Sunderland resident Gary Cole, 59, feels “some increase can be justified”.
He added: “Getting new trains and carriages and improving the network all needs to be paid for.”