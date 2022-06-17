Canadian rocker Bryan Adams cancels concert at Emirates Riverside Cricket ground

The Canadian rocker, who is famous for a string of hits such as Run to You, Please Forgive Me and When You’re Gone, was due to play at the Chester-le-Street venue on Tuesday July 5.
His 1991 hit, I Do It For you was at number one in the charts for a staggering 16 weeks.
However a message to fans from ticketmaster said the show had been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances” and that refunds would be issued automatically.
Most Popular
-
1
Watch as armed groom-to-be tries to rob Sunderland corner shop after losing money for his wedding to cryptocurrency con
-
2
UPDATE: Teenager arrested after reported rape of 15-year-old girl near Wearmouth Bridge
-
3
TRAFFIC NEWS: Motorcyclist seriously injured as part of Heworth Road in Washington closed after collision
-
4
Courageous mum launches campaign for change in memory of partner Richie Jordan who died in A19 crash
-
5
Rail strike: Metro services through Sunderland between Pelaw and South Hylton set to be CANCELLED during RMT industrial action
Read More
The full statement said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Bryan Adams show at the Emirates Riverside Durham has been cancelled. Refunds will be processed automatically by your point of purchase.”
The gig was part of Bryan Adams ‘So Happy it Hurts’ tour and many fans who’d bought tickets will have been left confused, with the two performances either side of Chester-le-Street concert – at Scarbrough on July 1 and Floors Castle, Kelso in Scotland on July 6 – still going ahead.
Fans who have purchased tickets have been given the option of a two-for-one rate offer for the Floors Castle gig. However Kelso is around 80 miles from the original venue.