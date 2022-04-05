Lynn with Red Watch at Farringdon Community Fire Station who cut off her wedding ring after it became stuck on her finger.

Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s (TWFRS) Farringdon Community Fire Station helped remove Lynn Metcalf’s wedding ring after it became stuck on her finger on Tuesday, March 8.

Her 25th wedding anniversary ring became stuck, causing her finger to turn blue, and despite attempts of Lynn’s normal methods to soothe the joint, the ring still wouldn't come off.

Lynn suffers from a medical condition that can cause any of her joints to swell.

Lynn has heaped praise on Red Watch, who were on duty that day, for their help and professionalism in getting the ring off her finger.

She said: “I initially thought about going to A&E but didn’t think they would have the tools to help me so I gave the fire station a quick ring to see if they could help.

“They told me to come straight down and helped me pry it off with a few bits of kit and a big block of ice.

“The watch were all so lovely and interested in helping me even though I was completely embarrassed about what had happened.

Fire crews acted quickly to cut Lynn's ring off her finger.

“They were so professional and kept me entertained whilst I was there, I didn’t feel like I was bothering them and I want to thank them for their swift response that day.

“I need to use my hands every day in my role and couldn’t imagine what would have happened if they couldn’t get it off.”

Crew Manager Kevin Sirey highlighted that Lynn’s ability to do her job would have been impacted had firefighters not managed to get her ring off.

He added: “I’m glad we were able to help get that ring off Lynn’s finger that day otherwise her job would have been impacted.

“Our firefighters are always fantastic in these situations – very level headed and calm as not to stress out the person who is in distress.

“I want to thank the watch for their quick response and professionalism that they showed to Lynn.”

