Sunderland man found with obscene child sex images after police discovered him surfing on online forum

Officers raided Paul Beattie’s home in Lilburne Close, Sunniside, and found incriminating evidence of his vile leanings.

His devices revealed 25 images or videos of abuse at the worst category A level, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

And there were also nine category B images or videos, and five images at category C.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

The court was told Beattie was also in possession of an extreme pornographic image which showed a person having sex with a dog.

Magistrates said their powers of punishment were insufficient and sent Beattie to be sentenced by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Sarah Malkinson said: “Police activated a search warrant after receiving intelligence that he was on an online forum about child sexual abuse.

“His devices were downloaded. It’s not suitable to be dealt with here. The starting point for category A is one year’s custody.

“He has a previous conviction for a similar matter.”

Beattie pleaded guilty to three charges of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.

He also admitted one charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying an act of intercourse or oral sex with a dead or alive animal.

Defence solicitor Paul McAlindon said only that magistrates had to decide which court was suitable for sentencing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent Beattie to the crown court to be sentenced on Tuesday, May 3.