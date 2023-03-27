Brave 11-year-old to tackle gruelling charity challenge - 8 years after he was badly injured in a car accident

He was only four years old when he suffered broken cheek bones, a broken nose and lost a lot of skin from his nose and forehead after the accident in 2015.

But Charlie fought back to become an award-winning fundraiser. He has already raised nearly £18,000 and now he is planning another charity event.

The 11-year-old will run 6 miles to the Angel of the North and then cycle 6 miles back to Chester-le-Street Football Club, on Sunday, April 2.

It is his toughest task yet, said his mum Kimberley.

‘He is training hard. He is amazing’

"He has been training hard. He goes to the local gym to do running and cycling workouts. He does cross fit and he does runs with me as well. He is just amazing.”

Champion fundraiser Charlie Graver.

Judges heard that he needed emergency surgery and surgeons used a skin graft from his thigh for his nose after the accident.

He has undergone several reconstructive plastic surgeries and is currently on the waiting list for more operations.

He ran the Mini Great North Run and set a fundraising target of £500. He smashed the total and raised £3845 for the Changing Faces charity which helps and supports people with a visible difference.

Charlie gets some training in before his 6-mile run to the Angel of the North.

Now he is back into fundraising and smashing targets once more.

‘Charlie just wants to help people who are like himself’

"We did originally put a total of £500 but he is up to £1,500 now,” said Kimberley.

Charlie Graver puts in the training for his April 2 charity challenge.

Once again, he is backing the Changing Faces cause and mum said: “He just wants to help people like him.”

It hasn't always been easy for him to have a ‘visible difference’, said Kimberley, 37. Yet Charlie has always thought of others.

To back Charlie in his latest challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlies-angel-challenge

Charlie Graver with his Best of Wearside award.

Charlie has worked so hard to prepare for his latest challenge.