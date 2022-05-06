Bradley Lowery honoured as housing estate names streets in his memory and plants memorial tree

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Braldey’s Mam, Gemma Lowery, chose the street names of Bradley Lowery way and Sunshine Place, at the Hardwicke Place development, in Blackhall Colliery, to serve as permanent reminders of Bradley, who sadly passed away with neuroblastoma in 2017, at just six years old.

Sunshine was chosen as this was Bradley’s nickname, given to him by Gemma and Dad Carl because of his sunny disposition, despite the pain of battling his illness.

The roads form part of a Gleeson housing estate in Blackhall Colliery, Bradley’s home town, and the developer collaborated with Gemma on the project.

Gemma Lowery unveils the Hardwicke Place Gleeson Homes show house with children from Blackhall Primary School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the two road names, a memorial tree was also planted in Bradley’s name.

Gemma said: “It is amazing how supportive Gleeson Homes have been to The Bradley Lowery Foundation, with the amazing gestures of the street naming and the memorial tree.

"Knowing my baby’s name will live on, long after I am gone makes me feel so proud of what Bradley achieved in just six short years.

Gemma Lowery unveils the Bradley Memorial Tree at Hardwicke Place, Blackhall.

"I honestly can’t thank everyone who is involved enough. Not only have they ensured Bradley’s legacy for eternity, we have also made new lifelong friends with everyone involved.”

Bradley’s family launched the Bradley Lowery Foundation, with a mission of supporting families with fundraising for treatment or equipment not available on the NHS and continuing Bradley’s legacy.

The Foundation has been selected as Gleeson’s Tees Valley and Tyne and Wear regions designated charity and Gleeson employees have taken part in a number of fundraising activities including raising over £5,000 by walking 874 miles.

Neil Reaney, Gleeson’s Tees Valley regional operations director, said: “Gleeson are delighted to be working with the Bradley Lowery Foundation. Bradley meant so much to the local community and we are pleased to be keeping his memory alive at our Hardwicke Place development.

Gemma Lowery unveils the Bradley Memorial Tree with children from Blackhall Primary School at Hardwicke Place, Blackhall.

"Over the rest of year we will be taking part in more fundraising activities in order to support the Foundation and ensure that families that are experiencing childhood illness receive the support they need.”

Four show homes at Hardwicke Place are now available to view, with prices starting at £174,995.