'I’d love to go to one last game with him' - Sunderland woman in marathon challenge for Dad with terminal brain tumour

Debra Ann-Hope, 40, from Ryhope, is running 26.2 miles throughout May for her Dad, Ray Hope, 68, who was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour in February 2022, while also raising money for charity Brain Tumour Research.

Ron’s wife, Cris Watson-Hope, 64, first noticed something was wrong in September last year, when Ron would forget words while speaking.

Ray Hope, 68, with wife Cirs Watson-Hope, 64 and daughter Debra Ann-Hope, 40.

Despite going to the GP, Ron was given the all clear until February 2022, when he woke up with a severe headache and vomiting.

An MRI scan at Newcastle’s RVI Hospital revealed a mass on his brain.

After going through surgery, doctors found they could not remove all of the tumour and Ray was given two options: have radiotherapy and chemotherapy and live for 12 - 14 months; or decline treatment and live for six weeks.

He chose to have the treatment.

Now, Debra is keen to do anything she can to help Ron on his journey and raise awareness for Brain Tumour Research.

“What Dad’s been through is absolutely terrifying,” she said.

"Everything happened so quickly. I absolutely adore my dad, he’s such a lovely person and he loves playing practical jokes.

"We’ve always been close, and we like going to watch Sunderland together. I’d love to be able to go to one last game with him.

“I knew I wanted to do something to raise awareness of this devastating disease, so I’m doing the Jog 26.2 [marathon] challenge with my dog, Samson.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK while also campaigning for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours.

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: “We’re really grateful to Debra as it’s only with the support of people like her that we’re able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like Ron who are forced to fight this awful disease.”