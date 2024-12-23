Boxing Day Dip in Sunderland 2024 - what you need to know as organisers aim for biggest event yet
Sunderland Lions Club has been organising the Dip since it started in the 1970s, and in 2022 teamed up with city-based heart health education charity The Red Sky Foundation to bring the Dip back after a three-year Covid-enforced absence.
Since then, the event has gone from strength-to-strength and Red Sky founder Sergio Petrucci MBE hopes this year’s Dip will be the biggest and best yet.
Once more, dippers will gather at Seaburn Stack and parade along the seafront before returning to the Stack for hot chocolate after taking the plunge.
More than 700 hardy souls took part in 2023, and hopefully 2024 will be even bigger.
Here’s what you need to know about the event:
Are entries still open?
Yes, you can still register to take the plunge if you are aged 12 or over.
Entries to register close at 9pm on Christmas Day.
There’s a registration fee of £10 with proceeds shared between Red Sky Foundation, Sunderland Lions and other good causes.
You can also fundraise separately for a cause of your choice.
You can register HERE.
Location
Boxing Day’s tide times mean dippers will start to gather from 9am, with this year’s parade setting off at 10.15am, rather than the usual 11am and accessing the beach at Little Italy, rather than heading directly across the road from the Stack.
Tips
*All spectators are welcome but non dippers are not allowed in the changing area.
*It is essential that all dippers follow the instructions given by the Stewards during the procession and on entry to the sea. Please take care when approaching the beach via the steps.
*The North Sea can be extremely cold at this time of year. Do not remain in the water too long.
*It is worth bringing an old pair of trainers to wear on the road, across to the beach and into the sea.
*Make sure that you bring plenty of warm clothing to change into after the dip. A good breakfast will help to maintain your inner warmth
