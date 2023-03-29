News you can trust since 1873
Body sadly discovered in search for missing Washington man Lesley Barrass

Police officers searching for missing Washington man Lesley Barrass have sadly found a body.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read

Lesley, 61, was reported missing after he left the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead at about 6.50pm on Monday (March 27).

He spoke briefly to a family member on the phone, but failed to return to his Columbia home and officers subsequently launched an appeal for information to locate his whereabouts.

As police officers carried out investigations, a body was today discovered in the Birtley Road area of Washington.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Formal identification is yet to take place but officers do believe the body is that of Lesley. His family have been notified and are being offered support at this devastating time.

“We do not believe there to be any third party involvement in his death and a report will be made for the coroner.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Lyn Peart, who was leading the search, added: “This is a terribly sad outcome and is an update that we did not want to deliver. Our thoughts are with Lesley’s loved ones as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

Birtley Road in Washington. Photograph: Google Maps
“We will offer them any support they need and I’d ask that everyone respects their privacy.

“I would like to thank everyone who played their part in the search for Lesley – including the officers and staff out looking for him and the wider community who shared our appeal.

“We are sad that we couldn’t bring you a more positive update.”

