Body of woman recovered from River Wear in Sunderland on New Year's Day
The body of a woman was recovered from the River Wear in Sunderland on New Year’s Day.
Emergency services were called to the quayside, close to Sunderland University’s St Peter’s campus, on the morning of Sunday, January 1, after reports of a casualty in the water.
Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and the Coastguard also attended.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed today (Tuesday, January 3), that the body of a woman had been recovered from the water and that she has been identified and her family informed.
"Shortly before 11.30am on New Year’s Day, we received a report of a body found in the River Wear near to the Glass Centre,” a statement from the force said.
“Emergency services attended and carried out a thorough search of the area and river, recovering the body.
“The woman has since been identified and her next of kin informed. They are currently being supported by specialist officers.
“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”
An NEAS spokesman said: "We were called to concern for a person in the water at Sunderland Marina at 11.45am.
"Police and Coastguard also attended and we sent two Hazardous Area Response Teams and an emergency ambulance. We stood down on scene."
A statement from the Coastguard added: “HM Coastguard was made aware of an incident at around 11:40am on Sunday, January 1.
"Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Sunderland RNLI were sent. Police and Ambulance were also in attendance.”