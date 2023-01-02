Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze at about 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday, January 1).

Fire chiefs sent six crews to the deal with the incident at the site of what was once the Whitburn Lodge, in Mill Lane, Whitburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses despatched two fire engines from South Shields, two from Sunderland Central Fire Station and a fifth from Wearside’s Marley Park Fire Station, as well as an aerial ladder platform, also from Marley Park.

The alarm was raised on New Year's Day.

The fire was thought to have been brought under control shortly before midnight, although crews were despatched to the site for a second time on Monday (January 2) afternoon.

Photos from the scene showed the roof has been almost totally destroyed, as well as extensive internal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No one is believe to have been injured.

Police were requested to attend to help with “traffic management”, due to the pub’s location on a main road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire has gutted the former Whitburn Lodge pub.

Northumbria Police has been contacted for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad