The 34-year-old was last seen in the South View Terrace area of Houghtonat around 3.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

Concerned for his welfare after not hearing from him, his family contacted the police and an extensive search was launched.

A number of enquiries were carried out to locate Jason, but sadly a body was found yesterday evening, Monday May 16.

Formal identification is yet to take place but officers believe it to be Jason. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this devastating time.

Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in his death and a report will now be made for the coroner.

Detective Sergeant John Baines, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an incredibly tragic outcome and certainly an update that we hoped not to deliver.

“Our thoughts remain with Jason’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. We will continue to offer them support and would ask that their privacy is respected.

