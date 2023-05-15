Tony Kirtley, 33, struck his shocked victim once on the back of her head, causing ringing in an ear and ending their 15-year relationship.

Kirtley, of Lyndhurst Terrace, Pallion, Sunderland lashed out after being ordered at teatime from their then home at another address in the area.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told the couple’s partnership was already on the rocks due to his increasing use of alcohol and cannabis.

But he had not been violent towards the mother of his two children and his attack was a one-off amid their fast-crumbling relationship, it was said.

He was ordered to stay away from her for a year as part of a package of punishment after pleading guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “The victim has confirmed the relationship had been deteriorating over time through his alcohol and cannabis use.

“She invited a friend around for New Year’s Eve celebrations for 5.30pm. She confirms he had been verbally abusive during the day.

“He had called her a flirt, s*** and a s*** and claimed that there was flirting with his brother. This deteriorated and the defendant was asked to leave the address.

“In doing so, the victim states she has felt a slap across the right back of the head, causing a ringing in an ear.

“The crown would say this incident was aggravated by the domestic situation and the defendant was under the influence of alcohol.”

The court heard Kirtley has 15 previous offences from 11 convictions, including one against the person but none since 2015.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “It was a backhand to the injured party to the back of the head that made contact with an ear. It was his fingers.

“It’s noted in a statement from her that there had been no violence during their 15-year relationship.

“Their relationship is well and truly over. He has one previous conviction for violence but that was in 2004 when he was 14.

“It’s noted that he was under the influence of alcohol, but all parties were, it was New Year’s Eve.”