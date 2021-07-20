Bobby Kerr and Kevin Phillips back golf day in memory of devoted SAFC fan Kevin Outhwaite

Kevin Outhwaite was just 36 when he died of skin cancer in 2010 and every year since, dad John, brother Ian, and nephews Nathan, Jake and Luke have come together with friends to play golf andraise money for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

And this year, FA Cup winning captain Bobby and European Golden Boot winner Kevin surprised golfers by attending as guests of Fans’ Museum founder Michael Ganley.

The pair joined Sir Bobby’s widow, Lady Elsie, in thanking the Outhwaite family for their fantastic fundraising in Kevin’s memory.

Bobby Kerr and Kevin Phillips with lady Elsie Robson

Bobby, a director at the Museum, said: “What an amazing day we’ve all had and what an amazing event Kevin’s family and friends have created.

“Although my golfing days are behind me, being able to ride around in the buggy meeting everyone was such a joy.

"And the importance of supporting a worthy cause like this can’t be underestimated.”

Andy Oliver, Kevin Outhwaite’s friend, plays a key role in organising the golf day at Ramside Hall, Durham, every year and knows how much Bobby and Kevin’s support for the event would have meant to his friend.

Kevin Outhwaite with Sir Bobby Robson

Andy says: “Kev would have been absolutely over the moon knowing Bobby and Kevin had come to his golf day. He was a massive Sunderland fan, all the family are. In fact, going to the match is one of the times we miss him the most.

“We had almost 100 golfers this year and it was a great surprise for them having Bobby and Kevin along.

“Lady Elsie was kind enough to come to thank us and wish us all well, once again, and Bobby and Kevin presented the prizes at the end. It makes such a difference knowing how much our efforts in Kev’s memory are appreciated.”

A plumber with Gentoo, Kevin Outhwaite was himself a fundraiser for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, even when he was poorly, and organised a hugely successful dinner dance at the Roker Hotel as his way of saying thank you for the cancer care he received within the NHS in both Durham and Newcastle.

Kevin Phillips an ambassador for the museum, said: “The Fans’ Museum has one main purpose and that’s to engage with the football community, regionally and nationally.

“And what we do can also bring so much purpose and support to the likes of Kevin’s annual golf day. To help his family and friends who have made this event happen is what it's all about.

"We all had an amazing day and I'm very proud we were able to be part of things.”

Sir Bobby launched his Foundation in 2008 as a fund within the Newcastle Hospitals Charity and it has gone on to raise over £15million to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

The charity funds a range of cutting-edge cancer treatment and innovative cancer support services that directly benefit patients from across the North East and Cumbria and which play a significant role in the international fight against the disease.

For more information about the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, visit sirbobbyrobsonfoundation.org.uk or contact the charity office on 0191 213 7235 or [email protected]