Sunderland AFC players, past and present, gathered to celebrate the inspiring achievements of participants supported by the club’s charity, the Foundation of Light, at its Gala Awards Dinner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held at the Beacon of Light, brought together players, participants, and notable North East figures to highlight the Foundation’s life-changing work, while raising over £80,000 to further its impact across the region.

Hosted by Sky Sports presenter David Jones and SAFC Live commentator Frankie Francis, the evening closed with a performance from internationally acclaimed vocal harmony group, The Overtones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the Wear Winners at the Foundation of Light Gala Awards Dinner. | FOL

Black Cats stars Romaine Mundle and Niall Huggins, Natasha Fenton, Brianna Westrup, Louise Griffiths and Megan Borthwick of Sunderland AFC Women, and club legend Kevin Ball were all on hand to meet the winners and present their awards

Awards were themed around the organisation’s Wear One campaign, which is encouraging the Sunderland community to come together to support the region’s most vulnerable people.

The Foundation of Light has used the power of football to tackle some of the North East’s biggest challenges including social isolation, unemployment, food poverty and poor physical and mental health.

Geusts take their seats ahead of the awards ceremony. | FOL

Foundation of Light Chairman, Sir Bob Murray said: “It’s always such a special night when we come together to celebrate the amazing achievements of the Foundation and the incredible people we’ve had the privilege to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Times are tough for so many, and the cost-of-living crisis has meant our work has been more important than ever.

“This year, we’ve worked hard to reach those who need us most, with new programmes and initiatives making a real difference in people’s lives.

“Our Gala Dinner is a chance to not only share these inspiring stories but to keep the momentum going by raising the funds we need to carry on this important work.

“Hearing about the journeys of the children, families, and adults we’ve supported is always humbling. Their determination and strength deserve to be celebrated, and it’s an honour to shine a spotlight on their successes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Bob Murray with his family at the awards. | FOL

Winners included Jacob Northover, a young footballer who has worked with the Foundation of Light to adapt his game since losing his eyesight, and is now on England Blind Football’s development pathway.

Emily Cassap was also recognised after progressing to Sunderland AFC Women’s first-team and appearing for England U17s at the World Cup having progressed through the Foundation’s female player pathway.

Another winner was Azeem Iftikah, who made a new life in the North East of England thanks to the charity’s over-55s Wear Together groups after fleeing from Pakistan as a refugee.

THE WEAR WINNERS

Outlined below are this year’s (2024) Wear Winners recipients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hetton Academy Pupils – Wear Passionate Award sponsored by The Murray Family

Nushrath Begum – Wear Innovative Award sponsored by the Harrison Centre for Social Mobility

Cole Griffiths – Wear Excellent Award sponsored by Aspire Technology Solutions

Julie – Wear Ground-Breaking Award sponsored by Stagecoach

Michael Keogh – Wear Inspired Award sponsored by The Banks Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regan Carter – Wear Courageous Award sponsored by Sweeney Miller Law

Lynda Brown – Special Recognition Award

Emily Cassap – Wear High-Performing Award sponsored by Sunderland

Morris – Wear Dedicated Award sponsored by Sunderland Council

Beth Rae – Wear Giving Back Award sponsored by Helen McArdle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Smithson – Wear Making a Difference Award sponsored by Karbon Homes

Youth Voice – Wear Collaborative Award sponsored by the Premier League

Azeem Iftikah – Wear Together Award sponsored by John Wood

Jacob Northover – Wear Resilient Award sponsored by Hummel