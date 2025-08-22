“It’s better than Wembley Way,” says George Clarke as the Washington-born presenter and architect was among the first to walk the city’s new Keel Crossing.

There’s still some cosmetic works to be done to the new River Wear crossing, so it’s not finished just yet, but the bridge is fully open throughout today, August 22, to coincide with the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

George Clarke joined city dignitaries for the bridge opening | Submitted

Thousands of people are expected to make their way over the bridge today, which George has hailed as a real game-changer for the city.

“I can't quite believe it, to be honest with you. To be one of the first people to walk over our new pedestrian bridge is the stuff of dreams, genuinely, because we've done so much regeneration in the city,” he said.

The pedestrian bridge is a cornerstone development in the Riverside masterplan, connecting the developments on either side of the Wear.

George added: “To walk over it today, having it all done and open for the World Cup tonight is, honestly, I got quite emotional about it, actually walking over it because you think, this is a historic moment for Sunderland.

“But genuinely as a piece of regeneration and infrastructure, it's city changing. It's going to make a massive difference.

“Just imagine match days, thousands of people walking over here to the Stadium of Light. It's better than Wembley Way.”

Red and white smoke heralded the opening of the bridge to the public | Sunderland Echo

Two years in construction and years more in the planning, Keel Crossing welcomed its first pedestrians today, with people queuing to be among the first to cross.

The team at VolkerStevin has worked hard to get the bridge ready for the temporary opening and will be back on site from next week to get it finished for day to day use, with an official opening date to be announced.

Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Ehthesham Haque, cut the ribbon with SAFC legend Jimmy Montgomery as city dignitaries made their way over the new crossing.

David Bruce, chief business officer for SAFC, and Rebecca Leach from World Rugby were also among the first to walk the bridge, which makes it much easier for rugby fans to get from the Fan Village to the stadium for tonight’s opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

David said the first match day when the bridge opens will be something special.

“The crossing will be a gamechanger for fans making their way to and from the stadium, as we’re about to see for the Rugby World Cup,” he said. “With matches, concerts and events all taking place at the Stadium of Light, this is an important piece of infrastructure for the city and the club.”

They were joined by Sunderland musician Marty Longstaff from the Lake Poets who played live music, as well as representatives from Esh and Volker Stevin, who have led construction of the crossing and surrounding public realm.

Plumes of red and white smoke also filled the air to herald the 10.30am opening to the public.

What a moment for the city

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “What a moment, to see the Keel Crossing in use for the first time on such a special day for the city, as we play host to an internationally significant sporting event in Sunderland.

“This crossing is so significant – it demonstrates our absolute commitment to knitting the Sheepfolds neighbourhood and the stadium into the heart of our city centre and ensuring that we create a world- class experience for people living, working and playing in Riverside Sunderland.”

Keel Crossing sits at the heart of Riverside Sunderland, one of the UK’s most ambitious urban regeneration projects, and is 10 metres wide and spans 250 meters, at a height of 30 metres above the river.

It stands in the shadow of the Wearmouth Bridge, which was built in 1927 to support the growing volume of traffic moving through the city.