More great pictures as thousands expected to cross the new Keel Crossing today

There were queues of people waiting to use Keel Crossing this morning as the city’s newest landmark temporarily opened for the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

There’s still some finishing cosmetic touches to be made to the bridge so it’s only open for one day, August 22, for now. But the team from VolkerStevin will be back on site next week to get it ready in time for day-to-day opening, which will be announced soon.

Red and white pyrotechnics made for a spectacular sight to herald the opening of the new bridge.

1. Ready to go!

Red and white pyrotechnics made for a spectacular sight to herald the opening of the new bridge.

Local talent Marty Longstaff performed as the first people made their way over the bridge, before he headed over to perform at the Fan Village where there's a host of live music performances over the next two days.

2. Mackem minstrel

Local talent Marty Longstaff performed as the first people made their way over the bridge, before he headed over to perform at the Fan Village where there's a host of live music performances over the next two days.

The city centre is buzzing today as the city plays host to the world's biggest women's rugby tournament and thousands are expected to use the new crossing throughout the day.

3. Cutting the ribbon

The city centre is buzzing today as the city plays host to the world's biggest women's rugby tournament and thousands are expected to use the new crossing throughout the day.

The bridge continues the Keel Line in Keel Square, granite blocks inscribed with ships built on the Wear.

4. Merging the city's future with the past

The bridge continues the Keel Line in Keel Square, granite blocks inscribed with ships built on the Wear.

