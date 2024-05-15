Parking will be restricted in the week leading up to and after the concert.

The Beacon of Light will be closed when Bruce Springsteen performs at the Stadium of Light. The venue won’t be open to the public throughout the concert day on Wednesday May 22. All bookings on this day have been cancelled, with customers who are affected by the closures being contacted directly. In the build-up to concert days, car parking around the venue will be limited, with only the Blue Car Park available to the public on a first come, first served basis from Tuesday 14 May through to Tuesday 28 May. Car sharing and using public transport where possible is advised, as the Blue Car Park will be serving all facilities within Stadium Park, including Hilton Garden Inn, SAFC Ticket Office, Sunderland Aquatic Centre and Beacon of Light. Limited accessible parking will be available in front of the Beacon of Light during this time on non-concert days to Blue Badge holders.