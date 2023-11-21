Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning.

The Beacon of Light has teamed up with the Salvation Army's Be a Star Christmas tree campaign to ensure disadvantaged children don't wake up without a present on the big day.

To support the campaign, the home of SAFC's official charity, The Foundation of Light, has erected a Christmas tree in the Beacon's reception.

Hanging from the tree are star decorations with the first names and ages of children identified by the Salvation Army as 'underprivileged' and facing the prospect of an empty stocking this Christmas.

People are being asked to take the star tags and purchase a present for that child to ensure they don't go without this festive season.

Presents need to be returned to the Beacon of Light by Friday December 8, where the gifts will be passed on to Sunderland's Salvation Army to be wrapped and ready for the children to open on Christmas morning.

The Be a Star tree in the Beacon of Light reception.

Beacon of Light General Manager Jemma Dowson said: "This is the third year we have partnered with Salvation Army and their Christmas present appeal.

"All year we have been supporting families through the cost of living crisis through various initiatives and this is another way to do just that while supporting the great work that the Salvation Army do."

Last year the Salvation Army donated more than 76,000 presents to families who had requested help.

A statement on the Salvation Army's website said: "You can help us spread the joy of Christmas to families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift.

"Please support your local Christmas present appeal by finding your nearest appeal centre and donating new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.

"The gifts will then be wrapped and distributed to those in need."