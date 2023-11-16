News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Christmas to arrive at the Beacon of Light with free festive fair

Children and parents can both enjoy some festive fun.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 16th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Christmas is set to arrive at the Beacon of Light as the home of SAFC's official charity, The Foundation of Light, gets set to host its first North East Festive Fayre.

The Fayre will welcome over 60 local and national traders for people to get stocked up on festive foods, treats and gifts ahead of the big day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Children can also enjoy some festive fun with rides and festive face painting, arts and crafts.

Most Popular
    The Beacon of Light is to host the North East Festive Fayre.The Beacon of Light is to host the North East Festive Fayre.
    The Beacon of Light is to host the North East Festive Fayre.

    With the cost of living crisis continuing to bite, the event is free and organisers have pledged they will be "making sure traders can display their goods and products for minimal cost which means you as the customer don’t pay too much for your Christmas shopping".

    Ahead of the event, Beacon of Light General Manager Jemma Dowson said: "We're really excited to be welcoming North East Festive Fayre.

    "It's the first time we've hosted such an event at the Beacon and it's a great opportunity for anyone who hasn't yet visited the venue to come and see what we have to offer, as well as giving people the chance to start their Christmas shopping. "We're hoping it proves so popular with visitors that we can host similar events in the future."

    The event will take place at The Beacon of Light on Saturday December 2.The event will take place at The Beacon of Light on Saturday December 2.
    The event will take place at The Beacon of Light on Saturday December 2.
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The event will also provide an opportunity for local charities to promote their work, with the chance for people to show their support.

    The fayre will take place on Saturday, December 2 between 10am and 3pm.

    While the event is free, tickets need to obtained in advance and these can be obtained from the Beacon's website.

    Some of the traders and charities who've confirmed their attendance so far

    Edney Emporium

    Body Shop at Home

    Sunderland For Ukraine

    Pure Pet Food

    Well Preserved

    Wreaths of Sparkle

    Justsoakinitin

    Shelter

    Walking in the Mountains

    Wigga Wagga

    JJ's Candy Cove

    Hydrology Craft Beer

    Claires Cottage Industry

    Up Close & Personalised

    Custom Touch Media

    House of Ruhr

    Unique Moments

    Animal Addiction

    Jomar Essential Oils

    The Northern Bistro

    Tropic Skincare

    Apple Blossom Jewels

    The Fostering Company

    Safire Luxury Candles

    Rummaging

    Bluetooth Hippo

    Emily Mae's Bakes, Cakes & Makes

    Spirit Rocks

    Mary Beth Originals

    JewelGem Jewellery

    Fake Flowers

    EPP Promotions

    Dogs Trust

    Related topics:ChristmasBeacon of Light