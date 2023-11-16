Christmas to arrive at the Beacon of Light with free festive fair
Children and parents can both enjoy some festive fun.
Christmas is set to arrive at the Beacon of Light as the home of SAFC's official charity, The Foundation of Light, gets set to host its first North East Festive Fayre.
The Fayre will welcome over 60 local and national traders for people to get stocked up on festive foods, treats and gifts ahead of the big day.
Children can also enjoy some festive fun with rides and festive face painting, arts and crafts.
With the cost of living crisis continuing to bite, the event is free and organisers have pledged they will be "making sure traders can display their goods and products for minimal cost which means you as the customer don’t pay too much for your Christmas shopping".
Ahead of the event, Beacon of Light General Manager Jemma Dowson said: "We're really excited to be welcoming North East Festive Fayre.
"It's the first time we've hosted such an event at the Beacon and it's a great opportunity for anyone who hasn't yet visited the venue to come and see what we have to offer, as well as giving people the chance to start their Christmas shopping. "We're hoping it proves so popular with visitors that we can host similar events in the future."
The event will also provide an opportunity for local charities to promote their work, with the chance for people to show their support.
The fayre will take place on Saturday, December 2 between 10am and 3pm.
While the event is free, tickets need to obtained in advance and these can be obtained from the Beacon's website.
Some of the traders and charities who've confirmed their attendance so far
Edney Emporium
Body Shop at Home
Sunderland For Ukraine
Pure Pet Food
Well Preserved
Wreaths of Sparkle
Justsoakinitin
Shelter
Walking in the Mountains
Wigga Wagga
JJ's Candy Cove
Hydrology Craft Beer
Claires Cottage Industry
Up Close & Personalised
Custom Touch Media
House of Ruhr
Unique Moments
Animal Addiction
Jomar Essential Oils
The Northern Bistro
Tropic Skincare
Apple Blossom Jewels
The Fostering Company
Safire Luxury Candles
Rummaging
Bluetooth Hippo
Emily Mae's Bakes, Cakes & Makes
Spirit Rocks
Mary Beth Originals
JewelGem Jewellery
Fake Flowers
EPP Promotions
Dogs Trust