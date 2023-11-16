Children and parents can both enjoy some festive fun.

Christmas is set to arrive at the Beacon of Light as the home of SAFC's official charity, The Foundation of Light, gets set to host its first North East Festive Fayre.

The Fayre will welcome over 60 local and national traders for people to get stocked up on festive foods, treats and gifts ahead of the big day.

Children can also enjoy some festive fun with rides and festive face painting, arts and crafts.

The Beacon of Light is to host the North East Festive Fayre.

With the cost of living crisis continuing to bite, the event is free and organisers have pledged they will be "making sure traders can display their goods and products for minimal cost which means you as the customer don’t pay too much for your Christmas shopping".

Ahead of the event, Beacon of Light General Manager Jemma Dowson said: "We're really excited to be welcoming North East Festive Fayre.

"It's the first time we've hosted such an event at the Beacon and it's a great opportunity for anyone who hasn't yet visited the venue to come and see what we have to offer, as well as giving people the chance to start their Christmas shopping. "We're hoping it proves so popular with visitors that we can host similar events in the future."

The event will take place at The Beacon of Light on Saturday December 2.

The event will also provide an opportunity for local charities to promote their work, with the chance for people to show their support.

The fayre will take place on Saturday, December 2 between 10am and 3pm.

While the event is free, tickets need to obtained in advance and these can be obtained from the Beacon's website.

Some of the traders and charities who've confirmed their attendance so far

Edney Emporium

Body Shop at Home

Sunderland For Ukraine

Pure Pet Food

Well Preserved

Wreaths of Sparkle

Justsoakinitin

Shelter

Walking in the Mountains

Wigga Wagga

JJ's Candy Cove

Hydrology Craft Beer

Claires Cottage Industry

Up Close & Personalised

Custom Touch Media

House of Ruhr

Unique Moments

Animal Addiction

Jomar Essential Oils

The Northern Bistro

Tropic Skincare

Apple Blossom Jewels

The Fostering Company

Safire Luxury Candles

Rummaging

Bluetooth Hippo

Emily Mae's Bakes, Cakes & Makes

Spirit Rocks

Mary Beth Originals

JewelGem Jewellery

Fake Flowers

EPP Promotions