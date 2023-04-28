Director of Nations, Rhodri Talfan Davies, spoke to students at the University of Sunderland as part of the Creative Cities Convention currently being held.

Mr Davies said that without change “communities will lose out”. However, staff at local BBC radio stations have recently been on strike for a second time over changes to schedules. Another walkout is due on Friday, May 5 when local election results are declared.

The BBC plans for more radio shows to be networked across several stations after 2pm on weekdays and weekends.

Rhodri Talfan Davies, BBC Director of Nations, has been addressing University of Sunderland students.

The strategy is to have more digital jobs in local regions to improve online and social media output. The changes were announced in October 2022 and have led to accusations of a “betrayal of the past”.

But Mr Davies rejected this in a speech entitled The BBC at the Heart of Local Communities, telling Sunderland students: “Adapting our services in the face of a changing environment is not an abandonment of the BBC’s local mission. It is, in fact, the exact opposite.

“We change in order to protect and reaffirm our mission not to shrink from it. We change precisely in order to offer greater value to local communities.”

Mr Davies had warm words for the region and the BBC programmes which originated here.

He said: “No-one can be in any doubt that this is a region rich in character and blessed with some of our country’s top storytellers.”

He added: “In the North East, we’ve committed to spending at least £25 million over five years, working closely with 12 local authorities and three mayoral local authorities to fund network TV production, talent development and support for the local creative sector.

“We’re already making significant progress working with a range of partners in the independent production sector. Fulwell73 have established a new home in Sunderland.

“We’re determined to support the North East’s growing reputation in the tech sector. That’s why we’ve opened a new product and technology hub at our base in Newcastle. We’ve already recruited 19 new roles.

