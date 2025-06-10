Artwork tribute to city's shipbuilders reinstalled after vandalism

A striking public artwork in tribute to Sunderland’s shipbuilders has been reinstalled in the city centre following damage by vandals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artwork as it was before it was vandalised | Sunderland Echo

The Propellers of the City has been lowered back into place in between the new Culture House and The Peacock.

Designed by Chris Brammall of CB Arts, who specialises in architectural and sculptural artwork, the sculpture was originally unveiled on August 31, 2015, to coincide with the creation of Keel Square, a new public square for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built in steel, mild steel and bronze, it’s an interactive piece giving members of the public the chance to turn the propeller to view the etched glass which features 500 photos of former shipyard workers and their families.

But it was damaged by yobs in December 2021, leading to it being fenced off and then removed as works started on the creation of the new £27m Culture House.

The artwork was lowered into place this week and stands metres from the new Culture House | Sunderland Echo

It was always the intention to reinstall it once major structural works were complete on Culture House and it’s been lowered back into place this week.

It’s currently behind the development’s hoarding, which will come down in time for the Culture House opening in autumn this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council told the Echo previously that repairs of the piece have not been quick or simple, due to the highly specialised nature of the work required and the tendering process.

The hoardings will come down nearer to the opening of Culture House | Sunderland Echo

As well as reinstalling the Propellers piece, there has been a number of new public artworks in the city in recent months, including two new pieces by Ray Lonsdale, called It Says Here and Launch Day, which take pride of place on St Peter’s Riverside in honour of the shipyards which once lined the Wear.

Meanwhile, popular street artist Frank Styles has nearly completed a new mural in honour of the volunteer lifeboat brigade on the side of the Watch House in Roker.

An interactive mural has also recently been unveiled on the side of the bingo hall in Holmeside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring Roker Pier, the murals have been created by award-winning artist Doddz - widely recognised as one of the foremost creators in the realm of augmented reality.

The pieces are based around human connection and are brought to life when viewed with a smartphone using an AR filter.