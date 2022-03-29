Four of the birds, who appear to be trumpeter pigeons with distinctive feathered feet, are now in the care of a Sunderland-based rescue centre after they were found abandoned in a car park on Horsley Road.

Members of the public found them placed inside a cardboard microwave box from Asda which was taped up across the top in the car park at around 2.45pm on Sunday, March 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pigeons were found abandoned in a car park in Washington.

Two were seen flying into perches nearby however there may have been eight birds in total so food was left for them in the hope that they can also be caught.

Inspector Green has said that the pigeons will be rehomed should an owner not come forward for them.

She said: “A lady driving along the road spotted the box so she and another member of the public caught four of the birds, but there were around seven or eight of them seen initially.

“Four are now at Pawz For Thought in Sunderland, where they will stay to be rehomed unless an owner comes forward.

The RSPCA are now appealing for help in tracing the owner of the pigeons.

“Two of the birds escaped, one flew onto the top of a house nearby and the other into a tree, so food was left for them.

"We also want to catch the other pigeons that have got out of the box.”

It is reported that the four pigeons that were rescued were uninjured but were suffering from overgrown claws and some had faeces stuck to their feet.

The pigeons were uninjured however their claws were overgrown.

None of the pigeons were ringed but they are not feral an are likely to have been kept as show animals.

The RSPCA are keen to trace the owner of the birds and if anyone has any information about how they were left in Horsley Road, then they are asked to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.