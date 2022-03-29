See damage caused by burglar who left fingerprint on tip jar after Sunderland barber shop break-in

Karl Hogg and an accomplice targeted Jimmy's Barbers, in Borough Road, Sunderland and caused around £1,700 in loss and damage.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the raiders had broke through a glass door at the shop and Hogg, who was on a suspended sentence for a social club break-in, went inside.

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins told the court: "The man waiting outside was heard to shout 'at the back' at the defendant and shortly afterwards the defendant emerged with the till and handed it to the other man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damage caused to the barber shop in Sunderland after the break-in.

"He was seen handing over other items before they ran off.

"The owner confirmed the till had been at the back, suggesting the men knew what they were looking for."

The court heard as well as the till, the burglars took eight pairs of hair clippers, worth £120 each, and cracked the TV in a failed bid to get it off the wall.

Hogg's fingerprint was found on a tip jar, which was found smashed on the floor of the shop.

Karl Hogg.

Mr Hopkins said there appeared to have been an "untidy search" inside the shop.

Hogg, 33, of Sunderland Street, Houghton, denied burglary but was convicted after a magistrates court trial.

The court heard he has convictions for 50 previous offences and was on a suspended sentence for a break-in at the Comrades Club in Houghton at the time of the barbers raid.

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said Hogg had been "in the process of turning his life around" but relapsed and found himself "repeating old behaviour".

Damage to the doorway of the barber shop after the break-in.

Miss Mustard said Hogg has made progress, is remorseful and could be given "one final chance".

Mr Recorder Tom Moran sentenced Hogg to 15 months behind bars.