Headway Wearside has teamed up with Beach Access North East to help fund a wooden clad shipping container which will be used to house and loan out specialist wheelchairs, including caterpillar tread electric wheelchairs, which can move across the sand.

The service will also provide specially adapted bikes which will allow people with disabilities to cycle along the promenade.

Leading the appeal is Headway Wearside representative Kim Hunter who said: “While there is a ramp down to the beach people using wheelchairs can’t currently access the sand and the sea. Having access to the beach would make a huge difference to families, many of whom simply don’t come because they can’t get down onto the sand.

"You’re not going to leave a family member sat on their own on the promenade and trying to carry a person down is not very dignified. Providing access to the beach will not just make a huge difference for the person who has a disability but also for the whole family who can enjoy a day at the beach together.”

Before putting a bid together for funding, the charities held a trial day in which families with a disabled member were able to try out the equipment.

Kim added: “It was a great success and all the families thought it was a fantastic idea. It also allowed us to find out which equipment was too heavy and wouldn’t work.”

An example of one of the specialist wheelchairs being used on Roker Beach as part of a trial day.

Before the Covid pandemic struck, the charities had already secured a total of £33,475 in various grants from Sunderland City Council towards the project. However, with the escalation in costs, a further £13,500 is needed to transform their plans into reality.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so via the Spacehive fundraising page or the Beach Access North East Website, quoting “Sunderland” alongside the donation.

Kim said: “A brain injury and disability can happen to anyone at any time and by donating to this appeal you are helping to provide the infra-structure to support families in this situation.”

Family members taking part in a trial day on Roker Beach looking at improving wheelchair access.

The initiative has the full backing of Sunderland City Council who have already contributed towards the funding.

Chair of Sunderland City Council’s North Area Committee, Councillor Denny Wilson, said: “The City Council is fully supportive of the plans to open Roker Beach to more residents by bringing wheelchair access to the beach.

"We believe everyone should feel that they can enjoy experiencing our seafront no matter their physical ability which is why we’ve already approved almost £25,000 towards the Beach Access for Roker Beach project through our North Area Committee.

"This will include providing adapted beach accessible wheelchairs that can be borrowed from a site along the seafront.

“We have also committed to providing additional funding towards the increased costs of the project and are supporting Beach Access North East (BANE) in their crowdfund appeal to raise the remainder of the funding needed to allow the scheme to go ahead.”

