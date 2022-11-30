Ambulance workers set to strike before Christmas as almost 750 North East workers vote for action

Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff are set to walk out in strike across the North East, over a pay dispute.

Workers voted to strike over the Government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award, which they say is a real terms pay cut.

The GMB union will now meet with reps in the coming days to discuss potential strike dates before Christmas.

Ambulance workers will strike before Christmas

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, believes something must be done or the ambulance service faces collapse, She said:

“Ambulance workers – like other NHS workers – are on their knees.

“Demoralised and downtrodden, they’ve faced twelve years Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, fought on the frontline of a global pandemic and now face the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

“No one in the NHS takes strike action lightly – today shows just how desperate they are.

“This is as much about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety as it is about pay. A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they’ve been involved with have led to the death of a patient.

“Something has to change or the service as we know it will collapse.

